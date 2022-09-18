 Skip to content

Aces Under the Moonlight update for 18 September 2022

Update 06 Patch notes

Aces Under the Moonlight update for 18 September 2022

Update 06 Patch notes

Added AI opponent, only available in "Play Ball" mode.

Main Menu

  • Version Indicator (bottom right) set to ver. 6.0.0

Character Select

  • Can now choose whether you play against a Human or Computer in Play Ball mode. Click on the two bubbles next to the Play Ball button to choose who is CPU and who is Human
  • Rearranged the order of the modes in Game mode menu

Ingame

  • Cassandra no longer freezes when you do an aerial attack too close to the ground
  • Several bugs with the buffer system have been fixed

Play Ball

  • Can now play against CPU Player

