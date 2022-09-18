Update 06 Patch notes

Added AI opponent, only available in "Play Ball" mode.
Main Menu
- Version Indicator (bottom right) set to ver. 6.0.0
Character Select
- Can now choose whether you play against a Human or Computer in Play Ball mode. Click on the two bubbles next to the Play Ball button to choose who is CPU and who is Human
- Rearranged the order of the modes in Game mode menu
Ingame
- Cassandra no longer freezes when you do an aerial attack too close to the ground
- Several bugs with the buffer system have been fixed
Play Ball
- Can now play against CPU Player
Changed files in this update