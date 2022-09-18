- Fixed multiplayer door replication bug
- Now only one member of your party needs to escape for everyone to win
- Fixed sound settings on main menu
- Fixed some paintings not being able to be picked up
- Other minor bug fixes
Boo Men update for 18 September 2022
Minor Update: 9/17
Patchnotes via Steam Community
