 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boo Men update for 18 September 2022

Minor Update: 9/17

Share · View all patches · Build 9539169 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed multiplayer door replication bug
  • Now only one member of your party needs to escape for everyone to win
  • Fixed sound settings on main menu
  • Fixed some paintings not being able to be picked up
  • Other minor bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1715731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link