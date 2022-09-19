Update 4.36.326 - Improved Compression & Misc. Improvements

- Update Required: if you are running a version of the game older than half a year you will need to UPGRADE the game if you login to the server. Older versions cannot handle the new image compression algorithms. Please upgrade. Sorry for the inconvenience.
- Compression Images: Image data is now better compressed. That includes everything from map images to avatars to awards etc. Reduces network I/O.
- Compression for Maps: Map files are now better compressed reducing download size. Please update your map and upload an update so your map is smaller for others.
- Official Maps: updated all the official maps with the latest compression (the file sizes are now smaller to download).
- Multiplayer: invite option for friends to SOLO games is now gone (for obvious reasons).
- Intro Tutorial: made it more clear on which mouse button to use when attacking another province.
- UI: FPS or memory consumption display can now be turned ON/OFF anytime (without exiting the game).
- Graphics System: changed to using the ANGLE wrapper for OpenGL starting with just Windows 10+ (instead of Windows 8+).
- Keyboard: shortcuts 'M' and 'N' for chat removed as they interfere with other key bindings. Use ENTER (or ENTER+SHIFT) instead.
- Manual: manual updated explaining that "Blackmail" is not acceptable behavior.
- Manual: explained that multiplayer games can potentially be deleted by the moderators (e.g. ganging in non-gang games, farming of rating points etc.).
- Manual: explained in more detail that circumventing the spam filter via modified binary might result in appropriate actions against a player.
- API: added more details when the API for "play" and "game" gets queried.
- API: functionality "ro-enrol" added to query users as to which "play" and "game they are enrolled in, including their status (e.g. if turn was entered).
- API: manual updated with latest information how to access "ro-enrol" for plays and games.
- Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
- Language: renamed "Eye Candy" to "Level of Detail" (for clarity).
- Moderators: please verify the fix for the team tournament (e.g. clan championship) does properly keep the players in their teams after the 1. round. Sorry for the inconvenience.
- Maintenance: Mac OS X signing certificate updated (till 2027-02).
- Maintenance: updated to Google Billing 5.0.0 (from 4.0.0).
- Maintenance: updated Droid to version 13 (API 33).
- Internal: internal mail notifier for server status updated to port 465.
- Bugfix: the team tournaments (e.g. clan championship) did shuffle the players after the 1. round by mistake.
- Bugfix: tooltips in menu screens also show when scroll panel is activated.
- Bugfix: election result for "recognition" (victory) would display the numbers wrong if some of the factions that voted were eliminated. There doesn't seem a bug in who won or not, i.e. just a display issue.
- Bugfix: asking to join a war against an eliminated faction would result in a declaration of war against the already eliminated faction.
- Bugfix: custom keyboard mappings weren't properly saved resetting them when the game was restarted.
- Bugfix: map does not continue scrolling when the game window is out of focus.
Age of Conquest IV update for 19 September 2022
Update 4.36.326 - Improved Compression & Misc. Improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
