- Change diet pie chart colours
- Add consumption percentage figures
- Fix crash when putting creatures in nursery
- Fix creatures not being lifted when being moved
- Fix Nursery UI disappearing when opening it by clicking on the tower
Species: Artificial Life, Real Evolution update for 18 September 2022
0.14.1.11
Patchnotes via Steam Community
