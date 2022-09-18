 Skip to content

Species: Artificial Life, Real Evolution update for 18 September 2022

0.14.1.11

Share · View all patches · Build 9538683 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Change diet pie chart colours
  • Add consumption percentage figures
  • Fix crash when putting creatures in nursery
  • Fix creatures not being lifted when being moved
  • Fix Nursery UI disappearing when opening it by clicking on the tower

