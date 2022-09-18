Beta Update 2022.09.17

- Major updates to the French, Russian, Brazilian Portuguese, and Simplified Chinese translations. Please post any translation issues you spot on the Discord in #beta-feedback.
- Various ship updates including a few new ships and an extra-small Cabal arms depot.
- Each faction now has its on Hyper-Jump Beacon design.
- The total ship value displayed in the ship designer will now include the cost of all resources currently on the ship. In blueprint mode, the cost will reflect the theoretical cost to buy/spawn a ship with that blueprint design filled to its capacity with crew and resources, which is what it will cost to buy that ship in multiplayer.
- When the player can't click the "MAKE IT SO" button for a reason other than not having enough money/resources, the reason will now be clearly shown on the button itself. This includes when the player hasn't purchased the necessary blueprints from a station, which previously didn't disable the button at all.
- Tooltips for hard resource tiles now make it clear that they are not mineable by crew.
- Bugfix: Bullets fired from inside a shield's arc were being blocked by the shield.
- Bugfix: When setting up a multiplayer Creative Mode game, the check boxes for "Create Suns, Planets, & Moons" and "Create Hyper-Jump Relays" were clickable by non-host players.
- Bugfix: Loading a saved game in multiplayer, overwriting that save file, returning to the game setup screen, and then starting again with that same save file selected would load the old save instead of the new one. (Thanks MrFun01!)
