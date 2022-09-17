- Prevented "Continue" button on the main menu from showing an incorrect chapter after completing the game.
- Fixed alignment issue regarding the high scores and stars on each extra game-mode's menu.
- Fixed drop-down menus in settings not displaying all options when its contents cannot fit within the current screen's display size.
- Fixed drop-down menus not disappearing when settings menu is closed.
- The music coming from the house where the party is occurring in Chapter 7 will now fade out with the rest of the audio at the end of the chapter.
- Shortened the potential length of time the neighboring dog can be stuck in a non-traversable area in Chapter 7.
- Increased the time between the neighboring dog seeking and scanning its surroundings during Chapter 7.
- Improved consistency when stepping up onto curbs throughout the neighborhood.
- Added a method that will confirm all audio fades out at the end of a chapter or game-mode.
- Changed the sound effect that is used when counting the number of treats collected at the end of a chapter or game-mode.
- Increased the amount of time it takes for each hallucination to appear in Chapter 6.
- Made the whimpering sound effect more clear when being barked at by a hallucination.
- Removed the occasional duplicate sound effect when deactivating sense.
BARK update for 17 September 2022
Day 2 Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
