BARK update for 17 September 2022

Day 2 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9538483 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Prevented "Continue" button on the main menu from showing an incorrect chapter after completing the game.
  • Fixed alignment issue regarding the high scores and stars on each extra game-mode's menu.
  • Fixed drop-down menus in settings not displaying all options when its contents cannot fit within the current screen's display size.
  • Fixed drop-down menus not disappearing when settings menu is closed.
  • The music coming from the house where the party is occurring in Chapter 7 will now fade out with the rest of the audio at the end of the chapter.
  • Shortened the potential length of time the neighboring dog can be stuck in a non-traversable area in Chapter 7.
  • Increased the time between the neighboring dog seeking and scanning its surroundings during Chapter 7.
  • Improved consistency when stepping up onto curbs throughout the neighborhood.
  • Added a method that will confirm all audio fades out at the end of a chapter or game-mode.
  • Changed the sound effect that is used when counting the number of treats collected at the end of a chapter or game-mode.
  • Increased the amount of time it takes for each hallucination to appear in Chapter 6.
  • Made the whimpering sound effect more clear when being barked at by a hallucination.
  • Removed the occasional duplicate sound effect when deactivating sense.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1839072
