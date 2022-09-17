Time... enough

This update makes some wide-ranging changes to how the day-night cycle works, so might take a little getting used to. But overall it should give you a lot more control over your characters operating hours and related factors. We'll also be tweaking some of the details, such as timing card frequencies, as we get more feedback.

Revamped the timing system so the game now has more of a sense of time, with less abstraction.

Your time of day will jump to mid afternoon to kickstart the new system, even if it was currently night for you..

If you're in jail or laying low with Jax you might see some slight weirdness.

Another day/Another night no longer automatically bumps you to nightfall.

Sleeping for the night now consumes a certain number of hours, depending on the type of sleep.

You can now do you full sleep for the day at any time of day (as long as you have Days without sleep).

You can no longer wait for night at your place; there's a new option to kill some time that can be done any time instead.

Time passing in the early morning and at night is controlled by cards, as before, with a new card for the rest of the day.

Each NPC now has their own schedule (implemented for Ann, Jax, Miriam and Willow so far).

Various locations now have opening hours.

Activities in bars, etc., now sometimes increment the time.

Temperature changes throughout the day are now driven by a more sophisticated model.

New characters now get Days without sleep after meeting Raff for the first time, meaning you can sleep straight away.

Time-related cards now appear less often during a binge.

The rising sun and The setting sun cards now appear at the relevant times of day.

Tweaked the familiarity test modifier for night hawks.

Many smaller tweaks to do with time and temperature.

Redesigned permanent employer work for enforcers a little.

You can now ask for time off.

Job details appear on the On a job pinned card.

Job times are more specific, so watch the clock.

Jax's place has had some work.

Covedale Night School has had some work.

Coursework is now worth slightly more.

There's a little bit more pimp content.

You can now give your street girls a few spikes as a treat.

Pimps can now have a mutilated girl as a close companion.

Tweaked some more pimping things, especially around Hostility/Pimping syndicates.

Limited manicures and pedicures to one per day.

It's now possible to drink too much tea,

Max carpe diem is now reduced by a few more things, such as untreated wounds, toxic waste poisoning and being gunked up.

Hanging around Carpe diem options now require you not to have No fit state.

Poisoned/Toxic waste now comes with some additional effects.

Your body/Your mind now only appears on day two.

Your max Need is now affected by the average daily temperature and current perceived temperature.

Care packages will now only give vampires Fresh blood if you've got less than a certain amount.

Similarly for cannibals and Human meat.

Added Core style/Minimalist from the Neoprene jacket and removed Core style/Hacker.

Put a cap on Decluttered.

Made some tweaks to Zwei fortsetzung.

Some of your physical quirks and your level of Buff now play an ongoing part in getting hungry, instead of things being a flat effect.

Medical random oddments will be a bit more random now.

There are some new Black Moon rituals.

There are a couple more cards in the DMM deck.

There's now an Empty stomach effect if you become too hungry.

Slums law/Got an eye on you will now drop daily if you've not been in the slums for a couple of days.

Toned down the possible pain levels on Growing pains.

Taping one's nipples is now done via the outfit tab.

Taped nipples will now be removed by anything more than a quick shower but not when entering a changing room.

Host work has had a little work.

Booster spikes are now part of the Totally crashed system.

New temperament cards in the airport.

Cards should now show as buttons in screen readers.

Achievements that previously weren't logged with Steam should be added now.

Made some performance improvements.

You can now remove missing items from outfits.

You can now clear a slot by right clicking on its title bar.

New artwork.

New scroll effect for card headers (can be switched off in options).

Various small fixes to do with glare, temperature and time of day.

Fixed a problem with equipping the M320.

Fixed a problem with Zane's place that blocked some content.

Fixed missing Nil by mouth requirement on cooking something special in your kitchen.

Fixed some potential problems with using a recovery clause on You're dead.

Fixed Slums facts requiring bordertown familiarity and facts to gain Knowledge/Pimping syndicates.

Fixed Stun grenades sometimes increasing your opponents' skill during chases, instead of reducing it.

Fixed a problem with being able to get Facial scars fixed at the clinic.

Fixed a problem with selling Copper wire at the dump.

Fixed a problem with Joseph's stings.

Fixed stashing stuff in your vehicle not from your accommodation not reducing Current stash.

Fixed an unusual problem on Displaying your mutation.

Fixed a bug that prevented A history of violence progressing beyond A runaway.

Fixed a potential bug with making payments on A week in the pimp trade.

Fixed making a logistics team sometimes using more crew than it should.

Fixed a potential problem with Your girls.

Fixed incorrect charge for electronic components on Buying parts.

Fixed hidden Core style/Prep on the Tight wool sweater.

Fixed a problem with pimping trouble when having territory stolen would also trigger a stolen hooker response.

Possible fix for not all outfit items always getting equipped.

Fixed a problem with equipping belts with another belt already equipped.

Fixed cooking a more sophisticated meal to eat at once also giving you a saved meal.

Fixed being able to drag items that can be bundled but not used onto the quick access area.

Fixed some stuff to do with Jax and Handling the smugglers' spike.

Fixed a problem with changing your mind about the photographer job on Your work situation.

Fixed Karen showing up Your special girls when you quit pimping if you never recruited her.

Plenty of typos fixed; thanks for the reports!