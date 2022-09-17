ːsteamhappyː
The first price reduction , back to the starting price, will come in early October.
Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator update for 17 September 2022
Price reduction
Patchnotes via Steam Community
ːsteamhappyː
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator Depot 1056231
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update