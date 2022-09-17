 Skip to content

CAPITALISM The action board game for one player update for 17 September 2022

CAPITALISM 1.3.2

Build 9537861 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small patch! Bug fixes for the following:

  • Fixed an issue with flashing text flashing on the wrong item
  • Fixed issue returning from leaderboard to the game over screen
  • Hospital bill now consistently places into top right hand corner of the board

