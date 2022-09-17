CAPITALISM 1.3.2

A small patch! Bug fixes for the following:
- Fixed an issue with flashing text flashing on the wrong item
- Fixed issue returning from leaderboard to the game over screen
- Hospital bill now consistently places into top right hand corner of the board
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
A small patch! Bug fixes for the following:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update