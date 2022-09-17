 Skip to content

A Violent Revelry update for 17 September 2022

Update 0.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9537644

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Added a controls tutorial to the title screen
  • Added indicators for your current map square and selected map square

Adjustments

  • Gods' favor will reduce slightly when they give you a present
  • Outside combat, enemies that are otherwise neutral toward you won't hold a grudge after about 10 seconds
  • Reduced nighttime darkness
  • Greatly increased the health of shrines
  • Bow attacks will activate attached wands
  • Minor adjustments to some bosses
  • The UI should scale better with higher resolutions
  • Minor UI SFX adjustments

Bugfixes

  • Stopped various things from continuing in a new run: attributes, tokens, notes, goods, keys, unlocked parts
  • Attributes should load properly
  • Fixed a bug causing weapons to go crazy with high DEX
  • People will no longer carry completely white weapons
  • Low health veins should no longer be always visible at high resolutions
  • Fixed a bug that would stop an area from loading
  • Fixed some minor scripting errors

