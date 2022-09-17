Update 0.1.4

Additions
- Added a controls tutorial to the title screen
- Added indicators for your current map square and selected map square
Adjustments
- Gods' favor will reduce slightly when they give you a present
- Outside combat, enemies that are otherwise neutral toward you won't hold a grudge after about 10 seconds
- Reduced nighttime darkness
- Greatly increased the health of shrines
- Bow attacks will activate attached wands
- Minor adjustments to some bosses
- The UI should scale better with higher resolutions
- Minor UI SFX adjustments
Bugfixes
- Stopped various things from continuing in a new run: attributes, tokens, notes, goods, keys, unlocked parts
- Attributes should load properly
- Fixed a bug causing weapons to go crazy with high DEX
- People will no longer carry completely white weapons
- Low health veins should no longer be always visible at high resolutions
- Fixed a bug that would stop an area from loading
- Fixed some minor scripting errors
