 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Warlocks Entanglement update for 17 September 2022

Update 17th September 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9537595 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a balance and feature update.

  1. Blocks can now be planted in water supporting water based constructions. Water bases can be particularly useful at night-time to protect against fire demons, As water is the only thing that can kill them.

  2. Resources for coal ,wood and stone have been reduced for higher levels.

  3. The gap between experience levels increases by 1% after each new level, this has been stopped once the level is above 150.

Any feedback on the balance of the game is welcome.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1755111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link