Fixed : "Enchant Slot" option in Equipment Enchantments Filter didn't work properly
Fixed : Area Mission Milestone #200 didn't work properly on some of the general upgrades
Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 17 September 2022
IEH2 [ver. 1.1.11.2] Hotfix
