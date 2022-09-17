 Skip to content

Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 17 September 2022

IEH2 [ver. 1.1.11.2] Hotfix

Fixed : "Enchant Slot" option in Equipment Enchantments Filter didn't work properly
Fixed : Area Mission Milestone #200 didn't work properly on some of the general upgrades

