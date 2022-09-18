TIR A L'AVEUGLE !

Share · View all patches · Build 9537378 · Last edited 18 September 2022 – 11:52:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello !

Here is a new update for UpGun!

Improve your upgrades, double the damage of the piercing bullets and the controlled explosion, throw your opponents in the air!

NEW UPGRADES

Improved piercing bullets

Bullets that pierce a wall now do COLOSSAL damage!

Condensed Controlled Explosion

Doubles the damage of your explosion but halves its radius.

Earthquake

SLAM will throw nearby players into the air.

NEW COSMETICS

Notes:

-Piercing bullets now leave different decals on walls when they pass through.

-Optimized the rendering of players, weapons and other objects with animations.

Bug fixes:

-Y axis inversion works.

-Corrected the display of some skins.

Thank you for following and supporting the game over the last few months, we hope you enjoyed our little updates!

New updates are planned, but you'll have to be patient!

Max'