 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

My Garage update for 17 September 2022

UPDATE 17/9

Share · View all patches · Build 9537346 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Car optimization - cars that are 50m away will have physics and some renderings disabled
Engine stand now movable only with move tool - to prevent accidental moving

Changed files in this update

Depot 1578391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link