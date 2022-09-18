 Skip to content

Festivals - Headliners Playtest update for 18 September 2022

v0.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9537212 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add Unity Cloud User Reporting to allow bugs and issues to reported from inside the game
  • Use Post-Play Survey as FeedbackForm, always open when returning to main screen from post production panel
  • Only enable Dynamic DoF when Orbital Camera is active
  • Use single method to move camera's if in terrain bounds
  • Fix top-down camera drift
  • Hide infoPanel if Entity is removed while open, move info panel views in to dedicated folders
  • Update Info View Object Indicators to include Construction State
  • Minor Main View UI fixes
  • Update Main UI tooltips
  • Make hiring crew part of in-game tutorial scenario, other minor objective / scenario fixes
  • Don't try to restore foliage if no activeTerrain is set
  • Fix anoying addressables naming exception

