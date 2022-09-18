- Add Unity Cloud User Reporting to allow bugs and issues to reported from inside the game
- Use Post-Play Survey as FeedbackForm, always open when returning to main screen from post production panel
- Only enable Dynamic DoF when Orbital Camera is active
- Use single method to move camera's if in terrain bounds
- Fix top-down camera drift
- Hide infoPanel if Entity is removed while open, move info panel views in to dedicated folders
- Update Info View Object Indicators to include Construction State
- Minor Main View UI fixes
- Update Main UI tooltips
- Make hiring crew part of in-game tutorial scenario, other minor objective / scenario fixes
- Don't try to restore foliage if no activeTerrain is set
- Fix anoying addressables naming exception
Festivals - Headliners Playtest update for 18 September 2022
v0.1.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
