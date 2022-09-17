 Skip to content

Total Factory update for 17 September 2022

Recolor upgrade menu and more

Share · View all patches · Build 9537183 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • A complete menu recolor upgrade has been carried out, the names of machines and important points in upgrades are now highlighted in yellow.
  • Changed the first level of upgrade for the Sawmill and Cutter, now to upgrade from the first to the second level, you need not only Gears, but also iron saws. This is done so that such upgrades do not confuse the player, since it makes no sense to upgrade them at the first stages when they are not yet available.
  • Added an item icon for the new Sawmill item.

