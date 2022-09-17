- A complete menu recolor upgrade has been carried out, the names of machines and important points in upgrades are now highlighted in yellow.
- Changed the first level of upgrade for the Sawmill and Cutter, now to upgrade from the first to the second level, you need not only Gears, but also iron saws. This is done so that such upgrades do not confuse the player, since it makes no sense to upgrade them at the first stages when they are not yet available.
- Added an item icon for the new Sawmill item.
Total Factory update for 17 September 2022
Recolor upgrade menu and more
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update