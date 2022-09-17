- Add the skill of dash;
- Add the foul(when dashing, it will cause a foul if hit any opponent on own half pitch or penalty area);
- Add the penalty kick(caused by a foul on own penalty area);
- Add the free kick (caused by a foul on own half pitch, only on the standard pitch);
- Add visual effects related to the soccer ball and dash;
- Some minor improvements of details and bug fixes.
Gorilla Soccer update for 17 September 2022
V2.9.0 Update Logs
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update