Gorilla Soccer update for 17 September 2022

V2.9.0 Update Logs

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Add the skill of dash;
  2. Add the foul(when dashing, it will cause a foul if hit any opponent on own half pitch or penalty area);
  3. Add the penalty kick(caused by a foul on own penalty area);
  4. Add the free kick (caused by a foul on own half pitch, only on the standard pitch);
  5. Add visual effects related to the soccer ball and dash;
  6. Some minor improvements of details and bug fixes.

