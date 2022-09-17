v1.07.151 - Super Hotfixes

A bunch of fixes for new Squirrel Turbine map and more... these fixes were too hot to wait until next week!
- TURBINE: squirrel player spawn map fix (added mountains and barrier)
- TURBINE: mutant squirrels will actively try to break down some barriers
- TURBINE: 100% full speed rotation activation time reduced to 30 seconds
- quad point speed boost tweak
- barriers can now be damaged by most player weapons
- MULTIPLAYER: turret replication optimizations
- MULTIPLAYER: moveable object replication optimizations
See ya topside!
Changed files in this update