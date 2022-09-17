 Skip to content

Squirrelmageddon! update for 17 September 2022

v1.07.151 - Super Hotfixes

v1.07.151 - Super Hotfixes

Build 9536905

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A bunch of fixes for new Squirrel Turbine map and more... these fixes were too hot to wait until next week!

  • TURBINE: squirrel player spawn map fix (added mountains and barrier)
  • TURBINE: mutant squirrels will actively try to break down some barriers
  • TURBINE: 100% full speed rotation activation time reduced to 30 seconds
  • quad point speed boost tweak
  • barriers can now be damaged by most player weapons
  • MULTIPLAYER: turret replication optimizations
  • MULTIPLAYER: moveable object replication optimizations

See ya topside!

