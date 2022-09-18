9/18 Spiritual Wonderland Version Update Announcement

Dear agent,

It is estimated that the version of the mirror system will be updated at 10:00 (UTC/GMT:+8:00) on 9/18, and it will take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to go offline. Please go offline in advance to avoid losses! We will inform you after the server is opened. Please forgive us for the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!

Compensation will be issued for this update: Holy Coin x10000

New Function

S4 season - Zhiqiu online! Challenge the ranking mode to improve the level, you can get: Qin Qiang Water and Sky Series, Small Skin Shaped Space, Xiaoyao Apricot Pink Golden Bough, Yu Ji Lieque New back decoration hiding function: players can switch the display effect of back decoration in the setting panel

Benefit function: weekly exempt role update

This week, you can experience the role for free. The agent camp: Wu Qizhi, Aofeng, Ling Zhengying, Jiahui, Qin Qiang, Ge Yongming

Simulated Spirit Complaining Camp: Xiao Pi, Yu Ji, Spoon Crazy Devil

[New fitting room]