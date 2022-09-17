 Skip to content

Winter's Ankh update for 17 September 2022

Patch 1.8

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Be careful, save games will break, so you'll need to start a new game for this update.

  • keyboard and controller configuration options
  • added a stat/journal interface (press z+shift)

