 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Last World Playtest update for 17 September 2022

v0.1.200 (09/17/2022)

Share · View all patches · Build 9536443 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.1.200 (09/17/2022)

Changes:

  1. Night made 50% brighter (need testing with weather conditions)
  2. Localization and text, some edits
  3. Removed the confirmation panel for exiting the game in the Main Menu
  4. Changed the color palette of the planet height map
  5. The starting set of resources in the Launch Shuttle has been changed, Stone and Wood have been removed
  6. Cursor size has been increased by 40%
  7. The task has been changed - now the Collector will be requested as the first technology for research instead of the Center
  8. Increased the volume of cicadas and birds by 2 times
  9. Increased the volume of rain by 2 times
  10. The name of the Unit Constructor technology has been changed to Workshop

Added:

  1. Expanded Technology section on Wikipedia
  2. The Continue button has been added to the main menu
  3. Added an indicator of the number of in-game days in the game. To find out the number of in-game days, hover over in-game time
  4. Added a hotkey for quickly transferring half of the resources from the inventory of the unit to the inventory of the building and vice versa - Left Shift + LMB
  5. Added a hotkey for quickly transferring all items of the same type from the inventory of a unit to the inventory of a building and vice versa - Left Alt + LMB
  6. Added a hot key to increase the speed of moving the camera by 2 times in the location. When moving the camera on the WASD or arrow keys, hold down the Left Shift key
  7. Added hotkeys for moving the camera in the WASD Technology Tree or arrows
  8. Added the ability to change the name of the unit in the inventory
  9. Added the ability to disable tutorials in the game when creating a new world (by default, tutorials are enabled)
  10. Added hotkey to call the Virtual container V
  11. For resources that can be placed in the furnace, a new slot has been added to the tooltips, indicating the amount of energy that buildings will receive when burning one resource

Corrected:

  1. Fixed a bug when laying a cable, pipeline or conveyor attached to buildings, outside the coverage area of ​​the Web Tower, the buildings were connected to the web
  2. Fixed a bug when, after the removal of the Web Tower, the buildings remained connected to the web
  3. Fixed a bug when, after removing the Web Tower, buildings were disconnected from the web, although they were within the range of another Web Tower
  4. Fixed a bug when, after the removal of the Web Tower, the buildings remained connected to the web, while they were within the range of only the Web Towers under construction
  5. Fixed a bug when canceling the production of a component, the Component Factory could return resources that the building did not have
  6. Fixed a problem when the animation of a unit in the inventory also accelerated when the game was accelerated
  7. Fixed a problem when, during the transfer of an item, it was possible to call the context menu for other items
  8. Fixed a bug when, after loading a location, an icon of lack of energy was not created above the units

Changed files in this update

Depot 2015901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link