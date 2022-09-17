v0.1.200 (09/17/2022)
Changes:
- Night made 50% brighter (need testing with weather conditions)
- Localization and text, some edits
- Removed the confirmation panel for exiting the game in the Main Menu
- Changed the color palette of the planet height map
- The starting set of resources in the Launch Shuttle has been changed, Stone and Wood have been removed
- Cursor size has been increased by 40%
- The task has been changed - now the Collector will be requested as the first technology for research instead of the Center
- Increased the volume of cicadas and birds by 2 times
- Increased the volume of rain by 2 times
- The name of the Unit Constructor technology has been changed to Workshop
Added:
- Expanded Technology section on Wikipedia
- The Continue button has been added to the main menu
- Added an indicator of the number of in-game days in the game. To find out the number of in-game days, hover over in-game time
- Added a hotkey for quickly transferring half of the resources from the inventory of the unit to the inventory of the building and vice versa - Left Shift + LMB
- Added a hotkey for quickly transferring all items of the same type from the inventory of a unit to the inventory of a building and vice versa - Left Alt + LMB
- Added a hot key to increase the speed of moving the camera by 2 times in the location. When moving the camera on the WASD or arrow keys, hold down the Left Shift key
- Added hotkeys for moving the camera in the WASD Technology Tree or arrows
- Added the ability to change the name of the unit in the inventory
- Added the ability to disable tutorials in the game when creating a new world (by default, tutorials are enabled)
- Added hotkey to call the Virtual container V
- For resources that can be placed in the furnace, a new slot has been added to the tooltips, indicating the amount of energy that buildings will receive when burning one resource
Corrected:
- Fixed a bug when laying a cable, pipeline or conveyor attached to buildings, outside the coverage area of the Web Tower, the buildings were connected to the web
- Fixed a bug when, after the removal of the Web Tower, the buildings remained connected to the web
- Fixed a bug when, after removing the Web Tower, buildings were disconnected from the web, although they were within the range of another Web Tower
- Fixed a bug when, after the removal of the Web Tower, the buildings remained connected to the web, while they were within the range of only the Web Towers under construction
- Fixed a bug when canceling the production of a component, the Component Factory could return resources that the building did not have
- Fixed a problem when the animation of a unit in the inventory also accelerated when the game was accelerated
- Fixed a problem when, during the transfer of an item, it was possible to call the context menu for other items
- Fixed a bug when, after loading a location, an icon of lack of energy was not created above the units
Changed files in this update