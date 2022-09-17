Regular update v0.2.18f6 is out!

In this update there are few interesting stuff added. It's still mostly a deep architectural improvements and preparation for new game modes! We finally added In-App Purchases for Oculus Store. You can now purchase some Wada Points and it's a really really great way to support our game development as well as sharing the game and inviting your friends to play it. Steam In-Apps are in development phase.
Following stuff included:
- You can now buy Wada Points in order to spend them on cosmetics: Terminal => Hub => Buy WP.
- New outfits ( Stonehead, GigaChew, Coleman ( bartender ) and more )
- Level system is now implemented. It's going to be fully working during upcoming updates.
- WP Balance is now in main player UI.
- Some UI improvements.
- Hands are now causing water splash.
- Outfits locker is now sorted by rarity.
- Updated kill feed friends appearance ( they are now green ).
- Added some secret experimental features.
- Replaced words to icons in kill feed.
- Sport Weapon Selector mode if you want weapon menu bubbles stick relative hands, not head ( Settings > Game ).
- Hide VR UI button, is implemented to make it easier to record stuff ( Settings > Game ).
- General bug fixes and improvements
Changed files in this update