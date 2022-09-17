 Skip to content

Wadality update for 17 September 2022

Regular update v0.2.18f6 is out!

Build 9535718

In this update there are few interesting stuff added. It's still mostly a deep architectural improvements and preparation for new game modes! We finally added In-App Purchases for Oculus Store. You can now purchase some Wada Points and it's a really really great way to support our game development as well as sharing the game and inviting your friends to play it. Steam In-Apps are in development phase.

Following stuff included:

  • You can now buy Wada Points in order to spend them on cosmetics: Terminal => Hub => Buy WP.
  • New outfits ( Stonehead, GigaChew, Coleman ( bartender ) and more )
  • Level system is now implemented. It's going to be fully working during upcoming updates.
  • WP Balance is now in main player UI.
  • Some UI improvements.
  • Hands are now causing water splash.
  • Outfits locker is now sorted by rarity.
  • Updated kill feed friends appearance ( they are now green ).
  • Added some secret experimental features.
  • Replaced words to icons in kill feed.
  • Sport Weapon Selector mode if you want weapon menu bubbles stick relative hands, not head ( Settings > Game ).
  • Hide VR UI button, is implemented to make it easier to record stuff ( Settings > Game ).
  • General bug fixes and improvements

