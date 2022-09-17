 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cartridge Defense update for 17 September 2022

Cartridge Defense Patch 1.0.1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9535694 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, I have a new update today with a few tweaks that most notably should help with crashing issues with later rounds in Endless Mode. I also added a Colorblind mode and nerfed the overpowered Neutron Monument cartridges.

Patch Notes

Features

  • Added option to enable/disable colorblind mode.

Changes/Tweaks

  • Made some tweaks to endless mode to fix some crashing issues that would occur in later levels.
  • Lightning will no longer strike for loot after round 25. You will still get the loot (this is to address a crashing issue that happens in later levels).
  • Changed the font of a few displays.

Balance Changes

  • Neutron Monument's buffs cut in half.
  • Neutron Spike's buffs cut in half.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue where under certain circumstances packs could be bought without the resources.
  • Fixed the hologram when picking up a box.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1291541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link