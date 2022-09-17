Cartridge Defense Patch 1.0.1.5

Hello everyone, I have a new update today with a few tweaks that most notably should help with crashing issues with later rounds in Endless Mode. I also added a Colorblind mode and nerfed the overpowered Neutron Monument cartridges.

Patch Notes

Features

Added option to enable/disable colorblind mode.

Changes/Tweaks

Made some tweaks to endless mode to fix some crashing issues that would occur in later levels.

Lightning will no longer strike for loot after round 25. You will still get the loot (this is to address a crashing issue that happens in later levels).

Changed the font of a few displays.

Balance Changes

Neutron Monument's buffs cut in half.

Neutron Spike's buffs cut in half.

Bug Fixes