Cartridge Defense Patch 1.0.1.5

Hello everyone, I have a new update today with a few tweaks that most notably should help with crashing issues with later rounds in Endless Mode. I also added a Colorblind mode and nerfed the overpowered Neutron Monument cartridges.
Patch Notes
Features
- Added option to enable/disable colorblind mode.
Changes/Tweaks
- Made some tweaks to endless mode to fix some crashing issues that would occur in later levels.
- Lightning will no longer strike for loot after round 25. You will still get the loot (this is to address a crashing issue that happens in later levels).
- Changed the font of a few displays.
Balance Changes
- Neutron Monument's buffs cut in half.
- Neutron Spike's buffs cut in half.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue where under certain circumstances packs could be bought without the resources.
- Fixed the hologram when picking up a box.
