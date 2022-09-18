Patch Notes for 0.19.64

Just a small update today, with a couple UI fixes!
Updated in this build:
- Fixed several UI bugs including a possible crash bug when editing non-printable text strings (this was most commonly strings of spaces; they're valid text but not technically renderable, so earlier builds had trouble figuring out where to put an insertion caret because there were no glyphs being rendered to hint at where it should go; now fixed so that correct caret positioning works even around invisible text characters like spaces!)
- Unprintable unicode glyphs -- ones which don't exist in the game's font -- are now drawn as □ glyphs, to make them easier to spot and edit. (Previously, they had been drawn as spaces)
- Fixed non-breaking-spaces being treated as unprintable glyphs.
- Fixed a really subtle timing bug which could sometimes result in launcher screenshots (the game screenshots visible within the in-game desktop interface) being captured as pure black pixels instead of as a real game screenshot. Very glad to have finally found and fixed this one!
-T
