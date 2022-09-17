You can now buy the There Swings a Skull: Grim Tidings soundtrack on Steam! It can be found here:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2145730/There_Swings_a_Skull_Grim_Tidings_Soundtrack/
There Swings a Skull: Grim Tidings update for 17 September 2022
There Swings a Skull: Grim Tidings OST is now available!
