Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 17 September 2022

Beta Update 2022.09.16

Beta Test update for 17 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Thrusters can no longer exert 5% thrust in reverse. (They can still exert 5% lateral thrust.)
  • "Megaroid" size asteroids now have updated visuals. (External walls are currently very pixelated. Hope to improve those in the future.)
  • Fixed crash under some circumstances when clicking on the hamburger menu in the Resource Management interface.
  • Fixed occasional desyncs in any game mode with Fog of War enabled. (Including Career mode.)
  • Fixed ships sometimes spawning inside asteroids.

