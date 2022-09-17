- Thrusters can no longer exert 5% thrust in reverse. (They can still exert 5% lateral thrust.)
- "Megaroid" size asteroids now have updated visuals. (External walls are currently very pixelated. Hope to improve those in the future.)
- Fixed crash under some circumstances when clicking on the hamburger menu in the Resource Management interface.
- Fixed occasional desyncs in any game mode with Fog of War enabled. (Including Career mode.)
- Fixed ships sometimes spawning inside asteroids.
Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 17 September 2022
Beta Update 2022.09.16
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update