Xio: Survival update for 17 September 2022

UPDATE (09/06/2022)

Build 9535388

WEAPON(s) WORKBENCH - Additions
Craftable CIV- 9MM Pistol
Craftable Swamps - Revolver
Craftable Stock - 19 Pistol
Craftable VSS - Wood Rifle
Craftable AR-7K - Rifle

SCRAP Machine - Additions
Weapon(s)
Parts - CIV, Swamps, Stock-19, VSS, AR-7K, Lance 9MM.
(Triggers, Stocks, Barrels, Frames, Springs, Grips, and Slides)

  • Scrap Machine now needs a gas container to start.

Vendors/Traders - Additions
Shadow Weapons Vendor.
Shadow Clothing Vendor.

Black Armor Vendor.

WEAPONS - Additions.
VSS - Wooden
Valley Silenced
Swamps Revolver
SK9MM sidearm
'The Horseman' sidearm
AR-7K Rifle
'Buck' Rifle (hunter's rifle)
Stock - 19 sidearm

CLOTHING Additions.
Shadow Boots(T3)
Shadow Pants(T3)
Shadow Vest(T3)
Shadow Jacket(T3)
Shadow Fish Net Mask(T3)

AMMO - Additions
.45 shell/bullet

