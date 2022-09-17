 Skip to content

HereSphere VR Video Player update for 17 September 2022

Update for Beta Branch 9/17/2022

17 September 2022

Web API:

  • If a multipart video has multiple funscripts, the index of the video encoding will be used to automatically load the correct funscript. Make sure to enable multipart encodings in the user settings, and then add placeholder funscripts if the number of funscripts doesn't match the number of multipart videos.
  • Fixed issue with files reappearing after they've been deleted in the web API view.
  • Fixed issue with the tag sync data being sent multiple times every time an edit is made.

Quality of life improvements:

  • When adding a new tag track or inserting a new tag, the new tag will automatically be selected.
  • New tag tracks will be inserted after the track of the currently selected tag instead of at the bottom of the list.
  • When seeking backward with keyframe seeking enabled, the player will now seek to the previous key frame instead of the next key frame. This prevents issues with seeking backwards with time increments that are smaller than the keyframe interval.

