Day 1 Patch

After spending today reviewing player feedback and doing some more of my own playtesting, I have made a few fixes that will enhance the experience for all players.
What changed?
Hints in Chapter 1 regarding how to successfully evade your owner have been modified to be more helpful and clear.
Chapter 7 audio will now fade out at the end correctly.
In Chapter 7, a bug regarding the neighboring dog's behavior when barked at has been fixed.
The Neighborhood Run "Best Time" will now display properly on the Main Menu.
Controller Feedback / Haptics will only play if a controller is detected and being used.
Adjusted the way Hallucinations appear in Chapter 6.
Added more time between Hallucinations appearing in Chapter 6.
Fixed the dog whimpering sound not playing when being barked at by a hallucination.
Fixed neighborhood cats' meow pitch bug.
Fixed sirens sound not playing in Chapter 4.
Added a star to each extra game-mode's menu to indicate whether or not it has been completed.
Reduced the number of lights that can be on at one time in Hide and Seek (Normal Mode) to help with performance.
Fixed the "Completionist" achievement not unlocking if "Game Master" achievement has already been unlocked.
Adjusted the way threats navigate to points around the environment.
Thank you for playing, and I can't wait to get more feedback from all of you!
