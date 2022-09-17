 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BARK update for 17 September 2022

Day 1 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9535265 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
After spending today reviewing player feedback and doing some more of my own playtesting, I have made a few fixes that will enhance the experience for all players.

What changed?

  • Hints in Chapter 1 regarding how to successfully evade your owner have been modified to be more helpful and clear.

  • Chapter 7 audio will now fade out at the end correctly.

  • In Chapter 7, a bug regarding the neighboring dog's behavior when barked at has been fixed.

  • The Neighborhood Run "Best Time" will now display properly on the Main Menu.

  • Controller Feedback / Haptics will only play if a controller is detected and being used.

  • Adjusted the way Hallucinations appear in Chapter 6.

  • Added more time between Hallucinations appearing in Chapter 6.

  • Fixed the dog whimpering sound not playing when being barked at by a hallucination.

  • Fixed neighborhood cats' meow pitch bug.

  • Fixed sirens sound not playing in Chapter 4.

  • Added a star to each extra game-mode's menu to indicate whether or not it has been completed.

  • Reduced the number of lights that can be on at one time in Hide and Seek (Normal Mode) to help with performance.

  • Fixed the "Completionist" achievement not unlocking if "Game Master" achievement has already been unlocked.

  • Adjusted the way threats navigate to points around the environment.

Thank you for playing, and I can't wait to get more feedback from all of you!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1839072
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link