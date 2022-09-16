 Skip to content

像素绘图方块 update for 16 September 2022

Small update V1.01

V1.01 update

BUG repair

  1. Fixed a bug that caused broken sound when the game was started without archiving

Update content

  1. The archive saving method has been modified, and now it is saved as a file
  2. Added Steam cloud archiving support

