v0.66 Patch Notes

New:
Added Dragon Girl
Bugs:
Fixed a crash caused by war drums
Hidden moon will now generate a white orb instead of a gray orb
Balance:
Pitcher Plant event will now inflict less Burn but will also inflict Broken
