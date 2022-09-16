 Skip to content

Monster Girl Manager update for 16 September 2022

v0.66 Patch Notes

New:
Added Dragon Girl

Bugs:
Fixed a crash caused by war drums
Hidden moon will now generate a white orb instead of a gray orb

Balance:
Pitcher Plant event will now inflict less Burn but will also inflict Broken

