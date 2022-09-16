Patch Notes - V1.1.3

FIXED
- Fixed a softlock in the final event of the fifth delivery, in the event that Marimbondo [spoiler]destroys the 41-Bis[/spoiler] after the player had used [spoiler]Horacio's stopwatch[/spoiler].
- Fixed a softlock when transitioning from the Demo to the full game.
- Fixed an inconsistency in The Cursed Cachaça, where trowing the [spoiler]cachaça bottle[/spoiler] out of the ship would not have the proper story consequences.
- Fixed an inconsistency in the second backstory event, where the player's previous choices to [spoiler]talk about the debt[/spoiler] would not have the proper story consequences.
- Fixed several typos in the English version.
Changed files in this update