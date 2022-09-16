 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sky Caravan update for 16 September 2022

Patch Notes - V1.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9534219 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FIXED

  • Fixed a softlock in the final event of the fifth delivery, in the event that Marimbondo [spoiler]destroys the 41-Bis[/spoiler] after the player had used [spoiler]Horacio's stopwatch[/spoiler].
  • Fixed a softlock when transitioning from the Demo to the full game.
  • Fixed an inconsistency in The Cursed Cachaça, where trowing the [spoiler]cachaça bottle[/spoiler] out of the ship would not have the proper story consequences.
  • Fixed an inconsistency in the second backstory event, where the player's previous choices to [spoiler]talk about the debt[/spoiler] would not have the proper story consequences.
  • Fixed several typos in the English version.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1792271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link