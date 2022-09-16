Construction Simulator - Release livestream with the devs

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

3-2-1…to celebrate the official release of Construction Simulator for PC, PlayStation and Xbox we have planned a livestream with the weltenbauer. developer team starting on September 20, 2022 at 4pm CEST. So, save the date in red letters in your calendar and join us celebrating the countdown for the release of Construction Simulator! We are looking forward to meet you in the chat!

The livestream will start on September 20, 2022 at 2pm UTC / 4pm CEST / 3pm BST / 7am PDT / 10am EDT / 11pm JST

Here are the links to the Stream:

Steam store page:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1273400/

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/user/astragonGames/live

Twitch:

https://www.twitch.tv/astragon_entertainment

Your Construction Simulator team