- Fixed an issue where you couldn't copy the lobby code
- Fixed an issue which was preventing the 'Submit a bug' panel from appearing
- Made functionality that players can now choose their voice input device in the settings menu
Trust No Bunny update for 16 September 2022
Small bugfixes
