Trust No Bunny update for 16 September 2022

Small bugfixes

Patchnotes
  • Fixed an issue where you couldn't copy the lobby code
  • Fixed an issue which was preventing the 'Submit a bug' panel from appearing
  • Made functionality that players can now choose their voice input device in the settings menu

