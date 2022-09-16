Alpha 1.04 is Live!

Balancing:
Lowered enemy health in earlier waves, raised it in later waves.
Moved boss tiles closer to castle
increased bosses health
Bugfix:
disabled damage numbers, causing too much lag.
Quality of life:
Added current health number
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Balancing:
Lowered enemy health in earlier waves, raised it in later waves.
Moved boss tiles closer to castle
increased bosses health
Bugfix:
disabled damage numbers, causing too much lag.
Quality of life:
Added current health number
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update