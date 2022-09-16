 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Towercraft Playtest update for 16 September 2022

Alpha 1.04 is Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9533495 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balancing:
Lowered enemy health in earlier waves, raised it in later waves.
Moved boss tiles closer to castle
increased bosses health

Bugfix:
disabled damage numbers, causing too much lag.

Quality of life:
Added current health number

Changed files in this update

Depot 2151521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link