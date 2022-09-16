- Adjusted notes and buffs on various ghost.
- Adjusted collision boxes for various pickups.
- Adjusted camera display settings.
- Corrected Audio Player bug, where a few audio lines where not being recorded.
- Adjusted Ghosts navigation minimizing the chance of ghosts getting stuck in place.
- Added new ghost to Church on Spruce
- Reduced Ghosts activity on Polk Street.
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 16 September 2022
Patch 0.02.013 is live.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
