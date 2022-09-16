 Skip to content

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 16 September 2022

Patch 0.02.013 is live.

Patch 0.02.013 · Build 9532661

  • Adjusted notes and buffs on various ghost.
  • Adjusted collision boxes for various pickups.
  • Adjusted camera display settings.
  • Corrected Audio Player bug, where a few audio lines where not being recorded.
  • Adjusted Ghosts navigation minimizing the chance of ghosts getting stuck in place.
  • Added new ghost to Church on Spruce
  • Reduced Ghosts activity on Polk Street.

