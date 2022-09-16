Sep 16th Hotfix update

A small hotfix update, 1.0.62837 release (09/16/2022), has been released today on the main branch.
This fixes issues with the cursor disappearing when playing on Steam Deck and traded luxuries disappearing on load.
