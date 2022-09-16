 Skip to content

Old World update for 16 September 2022

Sep 16th Hotfix update

Build 9532578

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small hotfix update, 1.0.62837 release (09/16/2022), has been released today on the main branch.

This fixes issues with the cursor disappearing when playing on Steam Deck and traded luxuries disappearing on load.

Changed files in this update

Ten Crowns Windows Content Depot 597181
  • Loading history…
Ten Crowns OSX Content Depot 597182
  • Loading history…
Old World Linux Content Depot 597183
  • Loading history…
