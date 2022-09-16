 Skip to content

Lys and Ruka's Magical Bag update for 16 September 2022

Updated to ver 1.28.

Share · View all patches · Build 9532339 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ver1.28
・The forced termination of the Picnic Mode when clearing the screen has been improved.
・The effect of "Falcon Bgl" sometimes causes the player to fall into a wall too fast, so a speed limit has been set.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1944141
