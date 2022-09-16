ver1.28
・The forced termination of the Picnic Mode when clearing the screen has been improved.
・The effect of "Falcon Bgl" sometimes causes the player to fall into a wall too fast, so a speed limit has been set.
Lys and Ruka's Magical Bag update for 16 September 2022
Updated to ver 1.28.
ver1.28
