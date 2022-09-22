 Skip to content

Noch update for 22 September 2022

September update

Share · View all patches · Build 9532305 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We’ve released last chapter arounf month ago. And all this month we were working on fixing-changing-impoving game for you

Fixed

  • Displaying the text of the notes in the journal
  • Reddening Demon's balls when they are blocked
  • The work of the block with a melee weapon at the client
  • Removing weapons from hands if remove it from inventory
  • Creating and processing a save about the passage of the chapter
  • “ Thank you” block in the credits
  • Stewardess behavior
  • Lost localization of some subtitles
  • Blocking the control of the second player during a skimmer with a porthole
  • Getting hit by a player during a knockdown
  • Having a glove to translate messages ahead of time
  • Soap textures of items icons
  • The volume of the voices in the final cut scene of the 1st part of the 1st chapter
  • Glass materials
  • BloodGun alternate attack on the throne
  • Fatal error after the final cutscene
  • Displaying a friend's name in co-op

Improved

  • Environment Texture Optimization
  • Animations in the final cut scene of part 1 of chapter 1
  • Animations in the intro cut scene 3 part 1 chapter
  • Animations in the deer kill cut scene
  • Facial animations for the Heroine
  • Green environment optimization and improvement
  • Optimization and improvement of tree textures and materials
  • Illumination for a burning trash
  • Post-process in 1 chapter
  • Sky Particle Optimization in Part 1 of Chapter 1
  • Reworked a lot of interface sounds of Chapter 1
  • Reworked a lot of Chapter 1 environment sounds
  • Terrain Texture Optimization
  • Dynamic battle music work
  • Added and improved sounds of footsteps on different surfaces
  • Photos in notes 1 and 2 chapters
  • The work of story troops at a great distance
  • Network optimization
  • Wrap of the subtitles with voice

Something new

  • Experimental support for Vulkan, you can enable it with the button “Vulkan" in options
  • Saving the progress of mini-games with the translation of text alien messages
  • Animation of the hand in mini-games with the translation of text alien messages

