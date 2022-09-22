September update

We’ve released last chapter arounf month ago. And all this month we were working on fixing-changing-impoving game for you
Fixed
- Displaying the text of the notes in the journal
- Reddening Demon's balls when they are blocked
- The work of the block with a melee weapon at the client
- Removing weapons from hands if remove it from inventory
- Creating and processing a save about the passage of the chapter
- “ Thank you” block in the credits
- Stewardess behavior
- Lost localization of some subtitles
- Blocking the control of the second player during a skimmer with a porthole
- Getting hit by a player during a knockdown
- Having a glove to translate messages ahead of time
- Soap textures of items icons
- The volume of the voices in the final cut scene of the 1st part of the 1st chapter
- Glass materials
- BloodGun alternate attack on the throne
- Fatal error after the final cutscene
- Displaying a friend's name in co-op
Improved
- Environment Texture Optimization
- Animations in the final cut scene of part 1 of chapter 1
- Animations in the intro cut scene 3 part 1 chapter
- Animations in the deer kill cut scene
- Facial animations for the Heroine
- Green environment optimization and improvement
- Optimization and improvement of tree textures and materials
- Illumination for a burning trash
- Post-process in 1 chapter
- Sky Particle Optimization in Part 1 of Chapter 1
- Reworked a lot of interface sounds of Chapter 1
- Reworked a lot of Chapter 1 environment sounds
- Terrain Texture Optimization
- Dynamic battle music work
- Added and improved sounds of footsteps on different surfaces
- Photos in notes 1 and 2 chapters
- The work of story troops at a great distance
- Network optimization
- Wrap of the subtitles with voice
Something new
- Experimental support for Vulkan, you can enable it with the button “Vulkan" in options
- Saving the progress of mini-games with the translation of text alien messages
- Animation of the hand in mini-games with the translation of text alien messages
