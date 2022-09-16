 Skip to content

Portal Dungeon: Goblin Escape update for 16 September 2022

v 1.13

Share · View all patches · Build 9532230 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed that quest on upgrading armor appear even if a player bought all the levels (bug occurred after last fix)
  • fixed collision of the floor in th Main Hall making the play stand in the air in some areas

Changed files in this update

Depot 1202141
