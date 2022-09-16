 Skip to content

Boat Crew update for 16 September 2022

v1.3.2.4 Stable | Optimization and Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9532183 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.3.2.4 Stable

Gameplay
  • Decreased Fleet Endurance Fletcher cost.
  • Bow height now adjusts appropriately according to speed.
Bug Fixes
  • Challenge score screen too bright after auto-exposure implementation.
  • Fleet Endurance budget calculation issues, there was an exploit.
  • Fixed mini-map rendering issue causing some islands to be invisible, i.e. in Free Fire Zone. Overlapping terrain chunks are now safely rendered.
Optimization
  • Ocean and foliage geometry optimized and reduced up to 50% for some scenes.
  • CPU side optimization for mass rendering of objects.

