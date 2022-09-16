v1.3.2.4 Stable | Optimization and Fixes

v1.3.2.4 Stable
Gameplay
- Decreased Fleet Endurance Fletcher cost.
- Bow height now adjusts appropriately according to speed.
Bug Fixes
- Challenge score screen too bright after auto-exposure implementation.
- Fleet Endurance budget calculation issues, there was an exploit.
- Fixed mini-map rendering issue causing some islands to be invisible, i.e. in Free Fire Zone. Overlapping terrain chunks are now safely rendered.
Optimization
- Ocean and foliage geometry optimized and reduced up to 50% for some scenes.
- CPU side optimization for mass rendering of objects.
Changed files in this update