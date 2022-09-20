RaceRoom has been updated

Update details:
Download size = 250 MB
Client version = 0.9.4.21
Client BuildID = 9531870
Changelog:
- FFB - Fixed a x0.5 factor that had snuck into calculations of wheel speeds. This change will be most noticeable when catching slow speed oversteer.
- Hybrid - Allowed changing MGU map from inside the cockpit while under Fixed Setup regime.
- Hybrid - Changed so battery consumption isn't affected by fuel use rate multipliers
- Audi V8 DTM 92 - improvements to Quattro system simulation
- DTM 92 + Touring Classics car classes - Fixed an error in hard tyres optimum pressure values
- Ford Mustang Gr A - Raised 1 cm
- Formula RaceRoom Junior - Fixed an error in spring/dampers values
- Formula RaceRoom X-17 - AI tuned
- Formula RaceRoom X-22 - AI tuned, and slightly reduced their braking abilities
- Group 2 car class - fixed pitstop timings
- Nissan Skyline GTR R32 - Improvements to 4WD behaviour
- P2 car class - Friendlier baseline setups. Lowered tyre heating rates, adjusted tyre wear rates, updated AI tyre life estimations.
- Imola - AI improvements around Rivazza and Acque Minerali
- Interlagos - AI Improvements
- Sepang - Moved the time attack spawn locator on the actual raceline (prevents a zig zag at spawn)
- Twin-Ring Motegi - Updated AI line for better behaviour in turns 3 and 4 and the final chicane
- Zandvoort 2019 - Squared up the standing start grid locators
Changed files in this update