RaceRoom Racing Experience update for 20 September 2022

RaceRoom has been updated

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Update details:

Download size = 250 MB
Client version = 0.9.4.21
Client BuildID = 9531870

Changelog:

  • FFB - Fixed a x0.5 factor that had snuck into calculations of wheel speeds. This change will be most noticeable when catching slow speed oversteer.
  • Hybrid - Allowed changing MGU map from inside the cockpit while under Fixed Setup regime.
  • Hybrid - Changed so battery consumption isn't affected by fuel use rate multipliers
  • Audi V8 DTM 92 - improvements to Quattro system simulation
  • DTM 92 + Touring Classics car classes - Fixed an error in hard tyres optimum pressure values
  • Ford Mustang Gr A - Raised 1 cm
  • Formula RaceRoom Junior - Fixed an error in spring/dampers values
  • Formula RaceRoom X-17 - AI tuned
  • Formula RaceRoom X-22 - AI tuned, and slightly reduced their braking abilities
  • Group 2 car class - fixed pitstop timings
  • Nissan Skyline GTR R32 - Improvements to 4WD behaviour
  • P2 car class - Friendlier baseline setups. Lowered tyre heating rates, adjusted tyre wear rates, updated AI tyre life estimations.
  • Imola - AI improvements around Rivazza and Acque Minerali
  • Interlagos - AI Improvements
  • Sepang - Moved the time attack spawn locator on the actual raceline (prevents a zig zag at spawn)
  • Twin-Ring Motegi - Updated AI line for better behaviour in turns 3 and 4 and the final chicane
  • Zandvoort 2019 - Squared up the standing start grid locators

