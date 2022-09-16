Platform Builder 10.1 Updates
- Platform Builder Standard's Features have been adjusted with the new pricing model. Everything except for Importing Assets and Exporting EXEs is now available.
- The required backup for launching PB 10 the first time is removed.
- Fixed: Player 2 cannot go through gates.
- Fixed: When player 2 goes through a door, it fixes Player 1 over the door instead of fixing Player 2 over it.
- Fixed: Error when revealing secret/hidden pathways in the overworld with the exe package.
- Fixed: Dirt 2 Option for Overworld backgrounds does not display text in the backgrounds menu.
- Fixed: Grass 2 Option cannot be selected as an overworld background.
Changed files in this update