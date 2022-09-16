 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Platform Builder update for 16 September 2022

Platform Builder 10.1 Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 9531733 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Platform Builder 10.1 Updates

  • Platform Builder Standard's Features have been adjusted with the new pricing model. Everything except for Importing Assets and Exporting EXEs is now available.
  • The required backup for launching PB 10 the first time is removed.
  • Fixed: Player 2 cannot go through gates.
  • Fixed: When player 2 goes through a door, it fixes Player 1 over the door instead of fixing Player 2 over it.
  • Fixed: Error when revealing secret/hidden pathways in the overworld with the exe package.
  • Fixed: Dirt 2 Option for Overworld backgrounds does not display text in the backgrounds menu.
  • Fixed: Grass 2 Option cannot be selected as an overworld background.

Changed files in this update

Platform Builder Depot 885031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link