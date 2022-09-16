 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sky Haven update for 16 September 2022

Version 0.7.5.233

Share · View all patches · Build 9531027 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.7.5.233

  • Bug fixes
  • fixed close button in the help windows
  • fixed music in new game
  • fixed a crash on loading related to terminal
  • fixed a bug related to terminal's door placing on walls
  • fixed a crash on loading related to removed objects

Changed files in this update

Sky Haven Depot Windows Depot 674092
  • Loading history…
Sky Haven Depot MacOS Depot 674093
  • Loading history…
Sky Haven Depot Linux Depot 674094
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link