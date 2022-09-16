Version 0.7.5.233
- Bug fixes
- fixed close button in the help windows
- fixed music in new game
- fixed a crash on loading related to terminal
- fixed a bug related to terminal's door placing on walls
- fixed a crash on loading related to removed objects
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Version 0.7.5.233
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update