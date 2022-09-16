 Skip to content

Evasive Maneuvers update for 16 September 2022

Version 1.25

Share · View all patches · Build 9530846 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good day pilots! Below you will find the latest patch notes!

ADDITIONS:

  • Added HUD detailing
  • Added a HUD animation indicating to a runner that they’ve collected an orb

ADJUSTMENTS:

  • Many optimizations and refactoring, most of which related to the hunter’s missile
  • Updated the orb pickup marker’s icon, size, and duration
  • Updated the colour hovered icon in the customization menu
  • Increased the boundary brightness on Structica
  • Runner engines were set to the wrong colour in the Basic and Ability tutorials. They have been changed from blue to green
  • Changed the sensor mine’s location icon

BUG FIXES:

  • Fixed a bug where the host was not seeing their lock on reticle HUD
  • Fixed a bug where the lock sound kept playing after a runner died while being locked on
  • Fixed a bug where some UI elements flickered when swapping teams in the lobby
  • Fixed a bug where a player could controls the host menu and the map select screen at the same time

