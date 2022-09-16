Version 1.25

Good day pilots! Below you will find the latest patch notes!
ADDITIONS:
- Added HUD detailing
- Added a HUD animation indicating to a runner that they’ve collected an orb
ADJUSTMENTS:
- Many optimizations and refactoring, most of which related to the hunter’s missile
- Updated the orb pickup marker’s icon, size, and duration
- Updated the colour hovered icon in the customization menu
- Increased the boundary brightness on Structica
- Runner engines were set to the wrong colour in the Basic and Ability tutorials. They have been changed from blue to green
- Changed the sensor mine’s location icon
BUG FIXES:
- Fixed a bug where the host was not seeing their lock on reticle HUD
- Fixed a bug where the lock sound kept playing after a runner died while being locked on
- Fixed a bug where some UI elements flickered when swapping teams in the lobby
- Fixed a bug where a player could controls the host menu and the map select screen at the same time
