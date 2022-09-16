- Fixed turret and sisters ignore Rabid Drone
- Fixed RC bomb not explode on higher loops
- Added crosshair recoil blooming
- Small Fixed on flickering level. Need further test
Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean update for 16 September 2022
Patch 17
