Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean update for 16 September 2022

Patch 17

Patch 17

Build 9530606

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed turret and sisters ignore Rabid Drone
  • Fixed RC bomb not explode on higher loops
  • Added crosshair recoil blooming
  • Small Fixed on flickering level. Need further test

