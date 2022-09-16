 Skip to content

Throne of Lies®: Medieval Politics update for 16 September 2022

v7.1.0: Voice Chat Feature, Referral Program.

Share · View all patches · Build 9529577 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Summary:
  • (***New) Voice Chat Feature
  • (***New) Referral Program
  • Account Page Refinement
  • Header Main Menu Refinement
Detail:

  • **(*New) Voice Chat Feature

    • Players are now able to use voice chat feature in the game to send messages.
    • All voice recordings will be played with a built-in voice changer.
    • All recordings in the chat room will be played automatically in the order of their arrival.
    • You can replay the recordings in a later time.



  • **(*New) Referral Program

    • Players can share their referral code with friends and invite new players to the game.
    • Both referral and referee will receive bonus rewards for the invitation.
    • The referral program will reward extra goods to the referral based on the number of players invited.

(*Please check rewards list in the game.)

  • Account Page Refinement

    • Redesigned account page layout.
    • Referral code and rewards can be claimed in the account page.

  • Header Main Menu Refinement

    • Add new “Invite Friends” entrance.
    • Integrate learning/knowledge related tabs into “How to Play”.

For more support please email: support@throneoflies.com
Changed files in this update

Open link