v7.1.0: Voice Chat Feature, Referral Program.

Summary:
- (***New) Voice Chat Feature
- (***New) Referral Program
- Account Page Refinement
- Header Main Menu Refinement
Detail:
-
**(*New) Voice Chat Feature
- Players are now able to use voice chat feature in the game to send messages.
- All voice recordings will be played with a built-in voice changer.
- All recordings in the chat room will be played automatically in the order of their arrival.
- You can replay the recordings in a later time.
-
**(*New) Referral Program
- Players can share their referral code with friends and invite new players to the game.
- Both referral and referee will receive bonus rewards for the invitation.
- The referral program will reward extra goods to the referral based on the number of players invited.
(*Please check rewards list in the game.)
-
Account Page Refinement
- Redesigned account page layout.
- Referral code and rewards can be claimed in the account page.
-
Header Main Menu Refinement
- Add new “Invite Friends” entrance.
- Integrate learning/knowledge related tabs into “How to Play”.
For more support please email: support@throneoflies.com
Follow our Twitter!
Changed files in this update