白马非马 update for 16 September 2022

2022/9/16 修复及调整

√1、修复-无法完成御灵使任务
√2、修复-多术法之道导致的术法技能报错问题
√3、修复-观星仪观星时报错问题

√1、调整-按键引导文本偏差
√2、调整-现在修仙事件仅保存后200条

官方交流群：756815440（白马非马交流群）

