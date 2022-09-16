 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cryptr update for 16 September 2022

Sept 15 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9528781 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a HUD icon for locating the subsequent portal after completing the first 6 dungeons
  • Added bridges to level 1 that lead to the next area after completing the first 6 dungeons
  • Setup second level music and sky map to start when the player enters the next area in level 1

Changed files in this update

Depot 1972361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link