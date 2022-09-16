Sept 15 patch notes

- Added a HUD icon for locating the subsequent portal after completing the first 6 dungeons
- Added bridges to level 1 that lead to the next area after completing the first 6 dungeons
- Setup second level music and sky map to start when the player enters the next area in level 1
Cryptr update for 16 September 2022
