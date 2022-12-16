1.0 Update | Leaving Early Access

Hello there! The last 10 weeks where pretty intense. A lot has changed here in Berlin but more about that later. We managed to implement a lot of things that we felt was necessary before we could confidently call Ruadh: Warbands a "finished game". Those improvements where heavily influenced by suggestions of our community and helped us a lot, so thanks for that guys!

While in Early Access we focused heavily on quality of life improvements and big gameplay changes in order to get the game to a stable and final form. This update is no different and therefore also focused on user experience improvements and bug fixing. You'll find all details to those changes in the changelog below.

We consider Ruadh: Warbands to be what we envisioned when we started out last year and have achieved all the goals we set for the 1.0 version of the game. That being said, we totally agree with you guys that there is a lot of room for additions to the game especially content wise.

Unfortunately this update has been delayed a lot due to the fact that we've run out of funds for the development of this game and had to slow down development drastically. We are unsure what this means for Ruadh: Warbands going into the future, but we love this game and we have a lot of ideas for additional content, that is why we are doing our utmost to acquire additional funds. We are already in talks with different Publishers and Investors.

In order to accommodate for that change and the state that the game will be in for the next few months we lowered the price of the game.

Thank you guys for all of your support and feedback. We wish you guys happy holidays. Stay safe!

// Ruadh Warbands Team

Changelog

Major changes

Quitting in mid-battle will reset the game to how it was before the battle started

Minor changes

We've added a health bar for each member of the warband during the management screen.

Improved the tooltip to not go beyond the current screen.

Windowed mode now supports application window resizing.

When a unit dies in combat, its portrait is removed from the turn queue.

The cursor will now display different states when hovering over enemies, obstacles or normal grids.